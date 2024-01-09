7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake measuring 7.1 on the richter scale rocked Davao Occidental province in southern Philippines on Tuesday, 9 January authorities said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 4.48 a.m., hit at a depth of 76 km, about 119 km southeast of Sarangani island, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the tectonic quake is expected to trigger aftershocks but does not pose a tsunami threat.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

The earthquake was also felt in some parts of Sarangani province, the Institute added.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

More updates to follow.