7.4-magnitude quake rattles Russia’s Kamchatka, tsunami warning follows

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday, 13 September, prompting a tsunami warning, officials said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit 111 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional administrative centre, at a depth of 39.5 km.

Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said a tsunami threat had been declared, urging residents to avoid beaches and other vulnerable coastal areas. “We ask you to be especially careful when visiting Khalaktyr beach and other tsunami-dangerous areas,” he wrote on Telegram, while calling on people to remain calm and follow official updates.

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake could cause minor tidal fluctuations along Japan’s coast but posed no risk of damage.