COP29: 78 NGOs call for climate finance to support regenerative farming

Seventy-eight NGOs, including Save Soil, 4per1000 and SEKEM, on 19 November, Tuesday, endorsed a policy recommendation document to be presented to the UNFCCC at the ongoing UN climate conference (COP29). COP29 is focused heavily on securing a new climate finance target for countries most vulnerable to climate impacts, calling on the Convention to facilitate access to climate finance for farmers to restore soils.

The key policy recommendations include: Making climate finance accessible to farmers for adopting regenerative agro-ecological practices, increasing climate finance allocation to farmers for creating carbon sinks in farmlands, developing supportive policies and infrastructure for adopting sustainable land practices, mobilising private investment into soil regeneration, and integrating soil restoration into climate finance strategies.

The pivotal policy recommendations aim to empower farmers and foster soil restoration. What is regenerative agro-ecology? Regenerative agro-ecology refers to various types of agriculture practices like regenerative agriculture, agro-ecology, and sustainable soil management systems that increase organic matter and life in agricultural soils.

It supports biodiversity, carbon sequestration, ecosystem restoration, and healthier food systems, and contributes to global climate resilience. Healthy soil underpins climate resilience, food security, and economic growth. However, soil degradation has compromised agro-ecosystem benefits, with 40 per cent of global land already degraded and 90 per cent of earth's topsoil at risk by 2050.

Implementing regenerative agro-ecological practices worldwide could contribute 27 per cent of the carbon sequestration needed to cap global warming below a 2-degree Celsius rise. Yet, a lack of financial support limits farmers' ability to transition from conventional, soil-degrading practices.