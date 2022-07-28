81 killed in Yemen since truce began

Yemen's internationally-recognised government said that 81 people were killed and 331 others injured in the sporadic attacks carried out by the Houthi militia since the beginning of a UN-brokered truce.



"The violations implemented by the Houthi militia during the truce period that began on April 2 under the auspices of the UN reached an average of 50 sporadic attacks a day," the government said in a statement.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak confirmed his government's commitment to all the truce provisions, accusing the Houthis of disobeying the truce agreement as they continued their attacks in various areas, reports Xinhua news agency.