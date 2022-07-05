Houthi drone strike kills 3 soldiers in Yemen

Three Yemeni soldiers were killed in a drone strike launched by the Houthi militia in the country's southern province of Dhalea, a government official said.



"An explosive-laden drone of the Houthi group struck a security site near Qatabah district in the northern parts of the government-controlled province of Dhalea," the official told Xinhua news agency late Monday.



He confirmed that the drone attack resulted in the killing of three security personnel and the injury of two others.