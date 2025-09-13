97 killed, over 4.4 million affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab

At least 97 people have died and more than 4.4 million others affected by recent floods in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to the PDMA, floods caused by high water levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have damaged over 4,500 villages across the province. So far, approximately 2.45 million people have been relocated to safer areas as part of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

A total of 396 relief camps have been set up in affected districts, and around 1.9 million heads of livestock have also been evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the PDMA.