97 killed, over 4.4 million affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab
According to PDMA, floods caused by high water levels in Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have damaged over 4,500 villages across the province
At least 97 people have died and more than 4.4 million others affected by recent floods in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.
According to the PDMA, floods caused by high water levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have damaged over 4,500 villages across the province. So far, approximately 2.45 million people have been relocated to safer areas as part of ongoing rescue and relief operations.
A total of 396 relief camps have been set up in affected districts, and around 1.9 million heads of livestock have also been evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the PDMA.
Across Pakistan, seasonal rains and flooding since 26 June have killed at least 956 people and injured more than 1,060, with over 8,400 houses destroyed or damaged and more than 6,500 livestock lost, according to official statistics. Relief efforts continue as authorities work to provide shelter, food, and medical support to displaced communities and prevent further losses.
Last week, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that since 26 June, at least 884 people have died, 1,182 injured, 9,363 houses destroyed, and 6,180 cattle perished due to torrential rains and flooding.
Amid the crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed by-elections in nine constituencies of Punjab, citing severe disruption to communication systems and extensive damage to infrastructure. Authorities have issued fresh warnings of further rainfall, and rescue teams remain on high alert as damage assessments continue.
