A close Presidential race in France

For Indian policy makers, a known devil would be far better than an unknown one. French President Emmanuel Macronis well known to the Indian government; his challenger in the run-off on 24 April for tenancy of the Elysee Palace Marine Le Penis comparatively unknown.

Le Pen, daughter of a far-Right torchbearer Jean Marie Le Pen, belongs to the National Rally party, previously known as the National Front, an extreme right formation.

She has climbed down from her earlier position of wanting France to leave the European Union (EU). But actions she proposes if voted to power include unilaterally reducing French financial contributions to the EU, restricting the rights of EU citizens in her country in what is a borderless, restraint-free union and rejecting the authority of the European Court of Human Rights. In the past she has called for French withdrawal from the Schengen Treaty and a reinstatement of national border controls. All these would pit her in an explosive confrontation with the EU.

A Le Pen presidency would potentially endanger France’s close relations with Germany since the Second World War. It would make common cause with the current racist regimes in Hungary and Poland. She also maintains France should be equidistant from the US and Russia.

Le Pen met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2017; and questions have been raised about the source of her party and campaign’s funding. In 2014, Britain’s The Guardian newspaper reported, her party borrowed 9m euros from a Russian bank to finance its canvassing.

Her present campaign leaflets have featured a photograph of her with Putin. But after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she said his action was ‘a clear violation of international law and absolutely indefensible’.

She has, like Donald Trump, been suspected of being promoted by Putin. The Moscow media reported that she favours a closer partnership with Russia and her party documents reveal it believes Ukraine has for quite some time been under the United States’ thumb and that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) policy in eastern Europe is anti-Russian and unhelpful.