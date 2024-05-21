"Day of national shame": Rishi Sunak apologises for contaminated blood scam

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak apologised for the infected blood scandal on behalf of successive governments and declared it was a "day of national shame".

Addressing the House of Commons following the publication of the inquiry, Sunak said on 20 May, Monday: "I want to make a whole-hearted and unequivocal apology for this terrible injustice."

Sunak was referring to a contaminated blood scandal in the UK, also called "the worst treatment disaster" in the history of Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

Earlier on Monday, a damning 2,527-page inquiry concluded that the contaminated blood scandal in the UK — which caused more than 3,000 deaths — 'could largely, though not entirely, have been avoided'.

The report said on Monday that 'a catalog of failures' by successive governments and doctors caused the calamity, in which tens of thousands of patients with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders were infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses after receiving infected blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s, the Xinhua news agency has reported.

'It may also be surprising that the questions why so many deaths and infections occurred have not had answers before now,' the report added.

The report also revealed that there has been 'a hiding of much of the truth' by the government and by the NHS 'to save face and to save expense'.