Party hopping in the UK, while Gaza casts its shadow on London

If it’s the season of Aaya Ram–Gaya Ram in Indian politics, with almost daily political defections, election-bound Britain is not doing too badly either on this front.

In recent weeks, two MPs belonging to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Tory party have defected to the Labour party, as the latter appears set to win the coming general elections.

The latest to cross the floor is Natalie Elphicke, saying that the Tories “have become a byword for incompetence and division”.

She accused Sunak of “broken promises” and abandoning key pledges, especially on immigration. His government was “failing to keep our borders safe and secure”, with illegal migration touching “record levels”.