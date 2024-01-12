London Diary| Sunak & Modi same to same? Not quite...

India and Britain are both due to go to the polls in May.

But while India is all set to stick to the schedule—amid speculation that it may even be advanced to benefit from the ‘Ram Mandir bounce’—British prime minister Rishi Sunak may actually postpone the elections until the autumn, in the hope that his party’s and his own poll ratings may improve.

At the moment, only 6 per cent (yes, six per cent) of voters think the Conservatives have done a good job in government, while only 15 per cent of people believe the Tories are even fit for office. On the other side, 50 per cent of all voters say they would never vote Conservative under any circumstances.

Translation: If Sunak were to go to the polls tomorrow, Conservatives would be slaughtered and handing over the keys of 10 Downing Street to the Labour Party would be inevitable.

But hold your horses. A poll also found that 43 per cent of voters do not think Labour fit for office either, while another 29 per cent are unsure!

Both parties are preparing to step up campaigning in the New Year with a blitz of populist policies, which is pretty much what is going on in India.

Takeaway: Give or take inevitable cultural differences, politics and politicians everywhere are the same.