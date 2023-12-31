Wrestlers as angry citizens seeking justice should inspire us all

How could the sport that has given India more individual medals at the Olympics than any other produce the most distressing sights seen in the history of Indian sport?

Over the last 11 months, going by the response to the wrestlers’ protest, we were given a true reckoning of the place of sport and sportspeople in our nation. We saw our champion athletes go from being centrepieces of public and political adulation with big cheques and garlands to being pushed around by a posse of policemen onto the road and into vans. From being the epitome of patriotic blood and sweat, they were accused of being troublemakers, whose motives were political and whose tears were for TV.

For boys and girls in akharas around the country, aspirants dreaming of Olympic success, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia remain heroes. It is their achievements our young want to emulate. Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is never going to be any young wrestler’s role model.

This is why the sight of Sakshi Malik’s boots on a table full of TV mics, or Bajrang Punia’s Padma Shri award medallion on the pavement near India Gate, or reading Vinesh’s detailed letter to the Prime Minister returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards sends a shiver down the spine — not just of every young athlete, but sports fans, watchers and followers as well.