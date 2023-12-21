Birj Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh wins WFI polls, Sakshi Malik quits wrestling

Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.

Meanwhile, calling the WFI's move an insult to the Jat community, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling, saying she will not compete under the presidency of a Brij Bhushan loyalist.

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement. "We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, added.

Sanjay Singh, who is a Brij Bhushan loyalist and UP wrestling association vice-president, secured 40 votes against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got.