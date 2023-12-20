Time to make wrestling a safe place for women in India: Anita Sheoran

Speaking to National Herald amid her busy schedule from the capital, Anita seemed strong on her intent, even if her pre-election rhetoric lacked drama. ‘’In my two decade career in wrestling, I have seen the girls suffer a lot. If you look at the national federations in India, you will also find very few women in administrative positions — it’s precisely what has motivated me in this fight,’’ Anita said.

The wrestlers’ agitation had been a major talking point in what had been quite a profitable year in Indian sports as Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat started their agitation near Jantar Mantar in January seeking the removal of Brij Bhushan Singh, a powerful BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh and the erstwhile WFI president on allegations of sexual harassment of a series of female wrestlers.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against him in July and Brij Bhushan was eventually removed, but Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was a vice-president of the UP wrestling body, is perceived as a proxy candidate for the tainted former WFI supremo.