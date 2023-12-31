Hurts to see such cruelty on PM's part: Rahul Gandhi on Vinesh Phogat returning awards

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaving her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award on the national capital's Kartavya Path, saying the PM is the guardian of the nation and it hurts to see "such cruelty" on his part.

Gandhi's attack came a day after multiple World Championship medallist Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, leaving the two lying in the middle of Kartavya Path after Delhi Police stopped her from reaching the prime minister's office.

Phogat, along with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had protested against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who stands accused of sexual harassment by the three well-known grapplers.

Sharing a video of Phogat at Kartavya Path, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "For every daughter of the country, self-respect comes first, any other medal or honour comes later. Has the price of 'political benefits' received from a 'proclaimed Bahubali' exceeded the tears of these brave daughters? The prime minister is the guardian of the nation, it hurts to see such cruelty on his part."