Tears proof of govt's shamelessness, Sakshi retirement dark chapter in Indian sports: Congress

A day after a tearful Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling, the Congress said every single tear of the wrestler is proof of the shamelessness of the Modi government and is a dark chapter in the sporting history of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Brajbhushan Singh's tantra and Modi government's supporting mantra is a conspiracy with justice."

He said every tear drop from the eyes of the farmer's daughter and wrestler Malik is proof of the government's shamelessness. Surjewala added that "making daughters cry, tormenting daughters and make them sit at home" has become the sports policy of the BJP government. "Why is the Parliament and the government silent on the tears of players, helplessness of daughters, which is hampering sports?" he asked.

He also said Olympic medal winner Malik announcing her retirement after the election of Sanjay Singh as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), seen as a 'nominee' of BJP MP and former WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, who stands accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, is a dark chapter in the sport's history.

“The Modi government is directly responsible for atrocities and injustice against champion women wrestlers. This shows that the daughters who raise their voice for justice will be forced to retire and sent home, and the culprits will ally with the pillars of power, and make fun of the daughters' helplessness,” the Congress leader said.