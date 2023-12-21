WFI elections: Brij Bhushan aide is old wine in new bottle

Old wine in new bottle? The cliché holds true when applied to the outcome of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, as Sanjay Kumar Singh, a close aide of the tainted former WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, was elected as the new president on Thursday.

The election of Sanjay Singh, who was very much part of the previous executive council and was also a joint secretary in Brij Bhushan’s regime in 2019, hardly comes as a surprise as the panel had the backing of the ruling BJP dispensation.

A former vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association under Brij Bhushan, Sanjay, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate from Varanasi, garnered 40 votes against Anita Sheoran, the other presidential candidate and a former Commonwealth Games champion, who got seven votes.