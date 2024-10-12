A R Rahman records 30-minute performance in support of Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign

Legendary music composer A R Rahman has recorded a 30-minute performance video in support of Vice President Kamaal Harris, which is expected to give a big boost to her presidential campaign ahead of the November 5 general elections.

Rahman, 57, is the first major international artist from S Asia to have endorsed Harris, who is of mixed Indian and African origin.

“With this performance, A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America,” said Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund.

“This is more than just a musical event, it’s a call to action for our communities to engage and vote for the future we want to see,” he said after AAPI Victory Fund announced that Rahman, the globally renowned Indian composer and musician, has recorded an exclusive 30-minute performance in support Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.