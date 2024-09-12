Kamala Harris eclipses Trump in debate, but election still neck-and-neck

A debate between competing candidates does not always decide a presidential election in the United States of America. Hilary Clinton won all three such contests against Donald Trump in 2016, yet lost the vote. Joe Biden, now president, defeated Trump and was elected as well.

The televised 10 September clash of (symbolic) swords between half-Jamaican, half-Indian vice-president Kamala Harris and former president Trump was watched by 58 million viewers in the US, and possibly millions more on digital and social media.

The impact of such a major event, though, is not indefinite. It might, in fact, fade from memory only after a week or so.

It is the effect of the remainder of the campaign over the next eight weeks that will clinch the outcome of the 5 November polls. In other words, while Harris was widely seen as the victor in the verbal exchange, she has some distance to traverse before she can relax in what is still a contest too close to call.

The Washington Post’s assessment after speaking to uncommitted voters was: ‘Harris appears to have solidified the support of voters who were leaning in her direction.’ Whereas 4 out of 10 who said they would ‘probably’ back Trump before the debate, they changed their mind after it. ‘Harris’s performance also ranks up there with the most decisive wins in recent history… though it’s worth noting that a strong debate doesn’t always necessarily translate into a White House victory.’