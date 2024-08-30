US elections: Kamala Harris would put a Republican in her cabinet

Harris reiterated her focus on strengthening the economy in the interview too: “First and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class.”

Even as polls continue to show that more voters trust Trump to handle the economy better and tame inflation, Harris has declared her priorities include bringing down costs of food, housing and childcare and forcing American corporations to pay more taxes. She is also expected to ramp up construction of affordable housing. (President Biden, for his part, focused more on job creation and manufacturing.)

Speaking of her priorities, in answer to a charge that she has shifted her position on several issues, with Donald Trump accusing her of being a ‘flip-flopper’, Harris told CNN, “My values have not changed; and after four years as vice president, I’ll tell you, I believe it is important to build consensus, and it is important to find a common place of understanding of where we can actually solve problems.”

She did not, however, have a categorical answer on how she planned to end strife in West Asia and end the conflict in Gaza. CNN also asked her specifically whether she would limit arms sale to Israel, but she evaded the question. “We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out,” she said.