Trump announces agreement for closed mics in 10 Sept debate with Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday, 27 August that he has "reached an agreement" to have closed microphones at the 10 September debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris, noting that "the rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone".

The Harris campaign did not immediately return a request for confirmation about the ABC-hosted debate.

The candidates campaigns clashed on Monday over the previously agreed-upon debate, with the Vice-President's team seeking a return to open microphones while Trump threatened to pull out entirely after suggesting the network was biased.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump said the rules for next month's debate will be the same as they were for the June CNN debate he had with President Joe Biden, whose poor performance led him to drop out of the 2024 race.

"The Debate will be 'stand up,' and candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets.' We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance," Trump wrote.