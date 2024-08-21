Hope is making a comeback: Michelle Obama endorses Kamala Harris

Hope is making a comeback in America, former first lady Michelle Obama has said as she made an impassioned case for Kamala Harris and described her as the most qualified person ever to seek the office of the US president.

Michelle, in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, 20 August described Vice President Harris as a candidate who worked her way up from a middle-class background, drawing on lessons from the two women’s late mothers.

"America, Hope is making a comeback," Michelle, the wife of former president Barack Obama, said as she was given a rousing welcome by thousands of Democratic party leaders and workers from across the country for the national convention.

Harris, 59, is scheduled to formally accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Thursday to take on Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, in the 5 November election.

Recollecting the death of her mother recently, Michelle, 60, said she was an inspiration for her and so was the mother of Harris.

"Her mother moved from India at 19,” she said, as she spoke about Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan.

“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency. And she is one of the most dignified tributes to her mother, to my mother, and probably to your mother too," she said.