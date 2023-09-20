Abatement technologies can't be used to justify fossil fuel expansion: Group of countries

Leaders of 17 countries, including France, Chile and Kenya, have said that abatement technologies play a minimal role in decarbonising energy systems and cannot be used to justify the expansion of fossil fuels.

These 17 nations are members of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), a group of countries advocating for strong and ambitious action on climate change.

In a joint statement released ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday, the leaders emphasised the need for systemic transformations across all economic sectors, driven by a "global phase-out of fossil fuels".

They acknowledged that while abatement technologies have a role in reducing emissions, their impact on decarbonising energy systems is limited.