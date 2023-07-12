Abortion restrictions eased in Australia

Medical abortions will be made more accessible in Australia after the medical regulator on Tuesday announced the easing of restrictions.

Under the changes, announced by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) , prescribers and chemists dispensing MS-2 Step will no longer require special certification or registration to do so, reports Xinhua news agency.

It means that the medicine, which is used to terminate a pregnancy up to nine weeks of gestation, will be able to be prescribed by all general practitioners (GPs).