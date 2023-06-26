Bombay HC refuses permission for minor girl to abort pregnancy as doctors say baby will be born alive

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has refused to permit a 15-year-old rape victim to abort her 28-week pregnancy as doctors have opined the baby would be born alive even if forcible delivery is performed at this stage.

The baby would require neonatal care, as per the doctors.

A division bench of Justices R V Ghuge and Y G Khobragade in its order of June 20 said if a child is going to be born even with forcible delivery, then they might as well let the baby be born full-term keeping its future in mind.