Accused gunman targeted Donald Trump and US officials, say authorities
Acting attorney general says suspect travelled by train from California to Washington via Chicago in what investigators call a calculated journey
In a night meant for wit, glamour, and political theatre, the air outside Washington’s most storied gathering crackled instead with gunfire and alarm. Authorities in the United States now believe a man accused of attempting to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner had set his sights on President Donald Trump and members of his administration — turning an evening of ceremony into one of chilling intent.
Acting attorney general Todd Blanche revealed that the suspect had journeyed across the country, travelling by train from California to the capital via Chicago — a cross-country passage that investigators say culminated in a calculated act, the Al Jazeera reported.
As dusk settled on Saturday, shots rang out near the ballroom where hundreds of journalists, officials, and the president himself had convened. Secret Service agents moved swiftly, subduing the gunman amid the chaos.
Though officials have yet to formally name him, multiple reports identify the suspect as a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California. Early findings suggest he carried two firearms purchased in recent years and harboured deep-seated grievances, including writings described as hostile and extremist in tone, the Al Jazeera reported.
The president, speaking later, struck a mix of defiance and condemnation. He described the accused as deeply troubled, pointing to a manifesto laced with animosity. Investigators examining the suspect’s digital footprint and writings believe the attack was not random but aimed squarely at figures of power gathered under one roof.
In a dramatic video shared by Trump, the suspect is seen darting past security barricades as agents close in. One officer was shot during the confrontation but is now recovering. The attacker, unharmed, was taken into custody and later hospitalised for evaluation.
Outside, the scene unfolded like a theatre of crisis — National Guard personnel surged in, helicopters hovered overhead, and the capital’s calm was briefly shattered by the spectre of violence.
In the aftermath, Trump renewed his long-standing call for a fortified ballroom within the White House grounds, framing the incident as stark proof of vulnerability. The proposed $400 million project, controversial and contested, has become a defining ambition of his second term.
Yet amid the shock, the president adopted an unexpectedly measured tone, invoking unity and bipartisan healing — an appeal that stood in contrast to the night’s violence, as the nation once again grappled with the fragility of security in its highest corridors of power.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines