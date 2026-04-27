Accused gunman targeted Donald Trump and US officials, say authorities

In a night meant for wit, glamour, and political theatre, the air outside Washington’s most storied gathering crackled instead with gunfire and alarm. Authorities in the United States now believe a man accused of attempting to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner had set his sights on President Donald Trump and members of his administration — turning an evening of ceremony into one of chilling intent.

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche revealed that the suspect had journeyed across the country, travelling by train from California to the capital via Chicago — a cross-country passage that investigators say culminated in a calculated act, the Al Jazeera reported.

As dusk settled on Saturday, shots rang out near the ballroom where hundreds of journalists, officials, and the president himself had convened. Secret Service agents moved swiftly, subduing the gunman amid the chaos.

Though officials have yet to formally name him, multiple reports identify the suspect as a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California. Early findings suggest he carried two firearms purchased in recent years and harboured deep-seated grievances, including writings described as hostile and extremist in tone, the Al Jazeera reported.