Gunfire scare at White House dinner; Donald Trump rushed to safety

From the safety of a secure location, Trump took to social media, praising the “fantastic” and “brave” response of law enforcement. Though initially suggesting the event continue, he ultimately deferred to security agencies, who opted to halt proceedings and ensure complete safety. The evening, he acknowledged, would have to be revisited at a later date.

“The First Lady, plus the vice-president [J.D. Vance], and all cabinet members, are in perfect condition,” he said on Truth Social in a series of posts.

“The shooter has been apprehended,” he said.

“Quite an evening in DC [District of Columbia – Washington],” he exclaimed.

Eyewitnesses described hearing between five and eight shots, believed to have been fired outside the main banquet hall. Reports indicate that an armed individual, stopped at a security checkpoint, opened fire before being subdued. Inside, hundreds of attendees — including First Lady Melania Trump, vice-president J.D. Vance, cabinet members, and prominent media figures—were swiftly evacuated under tight security.

The elite gathering, traditionally a blend of wit, satire, and political camaraderie, had marked Trump’s first attendance as president, underscoring a moment of uneasy rapprochement with the press. Instead, the evening will be remembered for its tension rather than its humour.

Investigations remain ongoing as authorities piece together the sequence of events. Yet amid the shock, one fact stands clear: a potentially devastating incident was averted, leaving behind a night that began in celebration but will be etched in memory for its brush with danger.

With IANS inputs