Gunfire scare at White House dinner; Donald Trump rushed to safety
Melania Trump and vice-president J.D. Vance are “in perfect condition”; shooter apprehended, says US president
In a night meant for satire, sparkle and political theatre, sudden gunfire shattered the rhythm of Washington’s most anticipated media soirée. At the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, attended by US President Donald Trump, top officials, journalists and celebrities, chaos erupted as multiple shots rang out — triggering a swift and dramatic security response.
Within seconds, the stately ballroom transformed into a scene of urgency. Secret Service agents stormed the stage, weapons drawn, shielding the president and other dignitaries as alarm rippled through the crowd. Guests ducked under tables, hushed conversations replaced by gasps and shouted instructions, as security personnel urged everyone to take cover.
Authorities later confirmed that the threat was contained with remarkable speed. The suspect was apprehended, and no injuries were immediately reported — a testament to the precision and preparedness of the security apparatus guarding one of the nation’s most high-profile gatherings.
From the safety of a secure location, Trump took to social media, praising the “fantastic” and “brave” response of law enforcement. Though initially suggesting the event continue, he ultimately deferred to security agencies, who opted to halt proceedings and ensure complete safety. The evening, he acknowledged, would have to be revisited at a later date.
“The First Lady, plus the vice-president [J.D. Vance], and all cabinet members, are in perfect condition,” he said on Truth Social in a series of posts.
“The shooter has been apprehended,” he said.
“Quite an evening in DC [District of Columbia – Washington],” he exclaimed.
Eyewitnesses described hearing between five and eight shots, believed to have been fired outside the main banquet hall. Reports indicate that an armed individual, stopped at a security checkpoint, opened fire before being subdued. Inside, hundreds of attendees — including First Lady Melania Trump, vice-president J.D. Vance, cabinet members, and prominent media figures—were swiftly evacuated under tight security.
The elite gathering, traditionally a blend of wit, satire, and political camaraderie, had marked Trump’s first attendance as president, underscoring a moment of uneasy rapprochement with the press. Instead, the evening will be remembered for its tension rather than its humour.
Investigations remain ongoing as authorities piece together the sequence of events. Yet amid the shock, one fact stands clear: a potentially devastating incident was averted, leaving behind a night that began in celebration but will be etched in memory for its brush with danger.
With IANS inputs
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