Activists stopped in Libya, Egypt ahead of planned march on Gaza

A planned march protesting aid restrictions on Gaza faced uncertainty on Friday as organisers in Cairo awaited Egyptian approval and Libyan authorities blocked a convoy of activists en route.

Activists from 80 countries planned to march to Egypt's border with Gaza to spotlight the deepening humanitarian crises facing Palestinians since Israel began blocking aid trucks from entering the coastal enclave in March. It slightly eased restrictions last month, allowing limited aid in, but experts warn the measures fall far short.

The Global March on Gaza was slated to be among the largest demonstrations of its kind in recent years, coinciding with other efforts including a boat carrying activists and aid that was intercepted by Israel's military en route to Gaza earlier this week.

Activists detained in Egypt

Organisers said hundreds arriving in Cairo had been detained and deported to their home countries in Europe and North Africa. They said they planned to gather at a campsite outside of Cairo on Friday to prepare for the Sunday march, noting that authorities had not yet granted them authorisation to travel through the Sinai, which Egypt considers a highly sensitive area.

“We continue to urge the Egyptian government to permit this peaceful march, which aligns with Egypt's own stated commitment to restoring stability at its border and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” they said in a statement.

Hicham El-Ghaoui, one of the group's spokespeople, said the group would refrain from demonstrating until receiving clarity on whether Egypt will authorise their protest.

The planned demonstrations cast an uncomfortable spotlight on Egypt, one of the Arab countries that has cracked down on pro-Palestinian activists even as it publicly condemns aid restrictions and calls for an end to the war.