Is there an internet blackout in Gaza?

The UNRWA's operations in Palestine were banned last year by the Israeli government, which argues the UN is in collusion with Hamas.

This was before the aid blockade following the Ramzan ceasefire, which saw all aid operations stopped — until the mysterious (and some would say 'menacing') Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, purportedly backed by the US and apparently by Israel itself, came into the picture.

Now, in the light of the overnight attacks on Iran, it becomes a question whether the internet shutdown was intended to keep clues as to Israel's immediate intentions in the dark... or is it just another form of deprivation to be visited on the displaced, starved and bombarded population of Palestine?

Or... is there something worse to come in Israel's genocide operations or already in motion in Gaza?