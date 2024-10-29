Israel’s UNRWA ban sparks global concern

France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and South Korea on Tuesday, 29 October, expressed deep concern over Israel's decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The Israeli parliament on Monday, 28 October, passed a law that prohibits UNRWA operations within its territory, citing security concerns and the alleged involvement of UNRWA workers in last year's 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in over 250 being taken as hostages.

'UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable. Since avoiding a humanitarian crisis is also essential, sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future,' read a statement issued by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

'In the 90 days before this legislation takes effect — and after — we stand ready to work with our international partners to ensure Israel continues to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not threaten Israel's security,' it added.

However, several countries — and, of course, the United Nations — expressed their grave concern over the ramifications of the move by Israeli parliamentarians, asserting that it will only deepen Palestinian suffering.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers from Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK voiced their concern, stating, 'We urge the Israeli government to maintain UNRWA's privileges and immunities and ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance.'

They also condemned the Hamas attack on Israel and expressed solidarity with the country in addressing security threats.