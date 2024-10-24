War knocks Gaza back to 1950s: UNRWA chief

One year of the war between Israel and Hamas has set the Gaza Strip back to the early 1950s, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said.

The war has devastated the Palestinian economy and left nearly all of Gaza's population in poverty, with life indicators like health and education regressing by 70 years, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UNRWA said on Wednesday in an X post, citing a recent UN study.