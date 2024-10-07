War crimes in Gaza: Hamas vs Israel

The Palestinians of Gaza know that today, 7 October 2024, the whole world blames them for the Hamas attack on Israel of 7 October 2023.

The Palestinians of Gaza also, apparently, have no (living) escape from either Israel or Gaza but the sea of that oft-outlawed slogan: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

'Never again', the world said after the Jewish Holocaust, making a promise to return the persecuted people to their 'Promised Land'.

For the survivors of the Gaza genocide, there is no promise of rescue or refuge — nor any hope of an end to the 'retribution' in the foreseeable future. Are they surprised? Did they expect any different? Possibly not.

The Palestinians are a people that have lived with Occupation for longer than the 76 years since the 1948 Nakba. For before Israelis, there were Europeans — those same Europeans, those fair-minded English, that saw fit to give them their now neighbour-coloniser.

So, whose is the just cause? Or, at least, the least unjust?

A Reuters report of 1 October 2024 (updated 4 October) lists the many legal cases that have been filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague over the events of the past year in Gaza and Israel — and increasingly, surrounding territories, including the occupied West Bank, and now Lebanon and Iran.

Before the International Criminal Court (ICC) is the matter of arrest warrants against Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity — right alongside those against two Hamas leaders, members of a militant group that many European and American nations consider terrorist organisations.

But it is not just individuals held responsible per international law...