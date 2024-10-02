Iran vs Israel: The way the war is read

The powder keg that is West Asia may not have exploded into full-on World War III as some hyperbolic folks on the Internetz would have it; but it has been more than your everyday 'tense situation in the Middle East' for almost a year now — and just started skyrocketing harder.

What also hasn't escaped the world's attention is how much this set of interlinked conflicts has been about bombast just as much as ballistics. Mind, this is more 'bombast' of the Star Wars variety. Not just sound and fury signifying nothing, but certainly foregrounding verbiage and posturing.

There was Netanyahu's warning to Lebanon, pre-bombardment, eerily reminiscent of last year's warnings to Gaza.