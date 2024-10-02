PM Modi wishes peace, hope for 'friend' Netanyahu in Jewish new year greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent greetings to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on the occasion of the Jewish new year of Rosh Hashanah.

"Best wishes on Rosh Hashanah to my friend PM Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring peace, hope and good health in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" Modi posted on X.

The wish for peace and hope came less than 18 hours after Iran fired a barrage of nearly 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night. Both leaders had spoken over the phone on Monday on the recent developments in West Asia. "Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said after the phone call on 30 September.

Deeply worried at the escalating situation across the region, India on Wednesday called for "restraint by all concerned".

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," read a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, following Iran's attack on Israel.