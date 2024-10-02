Over 100,000 people leave Lebanon for Syria as Israeli army orders evacuation

More than 100,000 people have moved from Lebanon into Syria, as over 200,000 people have been displaced from southern Lebanon following the evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, a UN spokesperson said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the number of those displaced is expected to rise as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continued to issue evacuation orders — including in 30 villages in south Lebanon — between Monday and Tuesday, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesperson for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Xinhua news agency reported.

In northern Israel, over 60,000 people remain displaced from their homes, said the spokesperson at a daily briefing. The UN Refugee Agency continues to step up its emergency response and work with partners to provide urgent humanitarian and protection support in its response to those displaced in Lebanon.

The UN and its partners are supporting the Lebanese government's response by providing food, nutrition for children, water and other essential supplies such as mattresses and hygiene kits. The United Nations Children's Fund supported nearly 200 collective shelters hosting 50,000 displaced with essential supplies.