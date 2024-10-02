West Asia tug-of-war: Iran came closer to nukes because of Trump, says Walz

Praising the steady leadership and calmness of vice president Kamala Harris, her running mate, governor Tim Walz, slammed the policies of the Republican presidential candidate, claiming that Iran was able to access nuclear weapons because of former president Donald Trump.

Senator J.D. Vance, however, asserted that Trump consistently made the world more secure.

These remarks were made on Tuesday, 1 October, during the only vice-presidential debate between Walz and Vance in New York, hosted by CBS News. It took place hours after Iran fired at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows in West Asia.

During the debate, Walz also said that Trump is unfit to lead.

“What we've seen out of vice president Harris is steady leadership,” said Walz, who is her running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket for the November general elections. ”We've seen a calmness that can draw on the coalitions to bring them together, understanding that our allies matter.”

In response to the question on the Iranian attack on Israel, he continued: “When our allies see Donald Trump turn towards Vladimir Putin, turn towards North Korea, when we start to see that type of fickleness around holding the coalitions together, we will stay committed. And as the Vice President said today, we will protect our forces and our allied forces, and there will be consequences.”

The US along with Israeli partners and coalition, was able to stop the incoming attack from Iran, he said.