PM Modi should pressurise Israel to end bloodshed in Palestine, Lebanon: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday, 29 September, said the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should put pressure on Israel to end the "bloodshed" in Palestine and Lebanon.

"What has happened yesterday (killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah), it looks like war is hovering around the region. The Government of India and the prime minister, along with other international leaders, should put pressure on Israel to stop the killings so that peace is established in the region," Abdullah told reporters on the last day of election campaigning in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about some political leaders like PDP president Mehbooba Mufti suspending their election campaign following Nasrallah's killing, Abdullah said he would not like to comment on that.

"(However), we have condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestinians, we have demanded that the international community should pressurise Israel to stop killing people, whether it is in Palestine or Lebanon," he added.