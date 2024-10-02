Israel bans UN chief Guterres from entering country

Israel on Wednesday declared UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres persona non grata and banned him from entering the country for his failure to "unequivocally condemn" Iran's missile attack.

"Today, I have declared UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," announced Israeli foreign affairs minister Israel Katz, late on Wednesday afternoon.

With the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel just a few days away, Katz slammed the UN chief for "failing to act against terror organisations".