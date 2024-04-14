World cannot afford another war: UN chief Guterres on Iran's attack on Israel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the “serious escalation” caused by the large-scale attack on Israel by Iran, cautioning that neither the region nor the world can afford another war.

The UN chief urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.

“I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran this evening. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities,” Guterres said in a statement on Saturday.

He said he is deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation.

“I have repeatedly stressed that neither the region nor the world can afford another war,” he said.