Iran has begun airborne attack on Israel: White House

Iran has begun an airborne attack on Israel, the White House said and asserted that the US' support for Israel's security is "ironclad".

Israeli aviation authorities on Saturday, 13 April said they are closing the country's airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.

The US stands with the people of Israel and supports their defence against this threat from Iran, National Security Council's spokesperson at the White House Adrienne Watson said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Watson also said this attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel" and President Joe Biden's team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies, the spokesperson said.

President Biden, who returned to Washington from his home in Delaware following the developments in the West Asia, will be meeting his national security team over the situation in the region, according to the statement.

On his return, he was briefed about the developments by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer.