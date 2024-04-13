India in touch with Iran for release of 17 crew onboard ship seized by Iranian forces

India is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians on board an Israeli-linked cargo ship that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday amid increasing fears of an Iranian attack on Israel.

Official sources said India has taken up the matter with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the Indian crew of the cargo ship MSC Aries.

The Iranian action came amid heightened fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel in retaliation for a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago, for which Iran blamed Israel.

"We are aware that a cargo ship MSC Aries has been taken control of by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," an Indian government source said. "We are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of the Indian nationals."

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the Portuguese-flagged vessel is operated by Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.