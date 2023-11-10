Israel calls for action on int'l media outlets over Oct 7 massacre coverage

The Israel Communications Ministry has contacted international media outlets -- New York Times, CNN, Associated Press (AP) and Reuters -- after an Israeli media watchdog, HonestReporting.com, brought out details regarding the photojournalists employed by these outlets had been with Hamas terrorists when they swarmed into Israel on October 7 early hours and massacred civilians.

The HonestReporting.com, which works to expose false narratives against Israel in foreign press, asks whether these photojournalists were aware of such a massacre as they were present on the scene of crime.

The watchdog also raised questions whether these journalists had permission to cross into Israel from Gaza.

The investigation by HonestReporting.com revealed that these photographers had documented the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers by the Hamas terrorists. The burning of tanks and murder of an IDF soldier was also documented by these photojournalists.