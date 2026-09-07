Adidas faces boycott calls over campaign featuring former Israeli soldier

German sportswear company Adidas is facing calls for a boycott after featuring a former Israeli soldier in an advertising campaign promoting its single-shoe service for amputees.

The advertisement shows Shalev Biton trying on a shoe at an Adidas store in Israel before running outdoors. Biton lost a leg after being wounded while serving in the Israeli military during the 11-day conflict in Gaza in 2021.

The campaign has drawn sharp criticism from Palestinian rights groups and activists, who described the choice of ambassador as deeply insensitive towards Palestinians killed or permanently injured in Israeli attacks.

Stephanie Westbrook, a sports boycott campaigns coordinator with the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, said the advertisement went beyond being merely “tone-deaf” and amounted to an affront to Palestinians who had lost relatives and limbs.

PACBI is a founding member of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Westbrook argued that the campaign risked normalising Israel’s conduct towards Palestinians by presenting a former soldier primarily through the story of his recovery while overlooking the experiences of Palestinian victims.

Adidas did not respond to a request for comment on the controversy.