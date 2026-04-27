Here's how Chinese brand Anta is emerging as a rival to Nike and Adidas
Chinese sportswear major leverages manufacturing strength, acquisitions and domestic scale to expand globally
China’s emergence as a global manufacturing powerhouse has produced several companies seeking to transition from contract producers to international consumer brands. Among them, Anta Sports Products has positioned itself as a serious challenger to global sportswear giants, leveraging scale, supply chain strength and an aggressive expansion strategy.
Founded in the early 1990s by Ding Shizhong in Fujian province, Anta began as a modest footwear trading business before evolving into a manufacturing and branding enterprise. The region, particularly Jinjiang, developed into one of the world’s largest footwear production clusters, offering access to skilled labour, component suppliers and export infrastructure — factors that played a critical role in Anta’s early growth.
From contract manufacturing to brand building
Ding initially worked in family-run footwear trading before setting up his own factory, producing shoes for other brands. Over time, Anta transitioned from a contract manufacturer to a domestic brand, focusing on affordability and mass-market appeal.
By the early 2000s, the company had expanded its retail footprint across China, building a nationwide distribution network. It also began investing in brand visibility through sports sponsorships, particularly in basketball and Olympic partnerships, helping it gain recognition in a competitive domestic market.
China’s expanding middle class and growing interest in fitness and sports further fuelled demand, allowing Anta to consolidate its position as a leading domestic sportswear brand.
Multi-brand strategy drives global ambitions
In recent years, Anta has pursued a multi-brand strategy to accelerate its global expansion and reposition itself beyond a value-focused image. The company has acquired or taken stakes in several international brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson, thereby gaining access to premium segments and global markets.
These acquisitions have enabled Anta to diversify its portfolio across categories such as outdoor apparel, professional sports equipment and lifestyle products. Industry observers note that leveraging established global brands allows Anta to bypass some of the trust and perception challenges typically faced by Chinese companies entering Western markets.
The company has also expanded its direct retail presence overseas, complementing its strong domestic base of more than 12,000 stores.
Competing with established global players
Anta’s rise comes at a time when global incumbents such as Nike and Adidas are navigating multiple challenges, including supply chain disruptions, tariff pressures and shifting consumer preferences.
While Western brands have historically dominated through marketing and endorsements, Chinese companies are increasingly competing on technology, manufacturing efficiency and speed to market.
Anta benefits from vertically integrated supply chains and proximity to production hubs, enabling faster turnaround times and cost advantages. Analysts say this operational strength, combined with brand diversification, has allowed the company to steadily gain market share.
Domestic strength remains key
Despite its global ambitions, China continues to be Anta’s primary market and growth engine. The company has maintained strong sales momentum domestically, supported by nationalistic consumption trends and increasing preference for homegrown brands.
Anta’s focus on tiered pricing—ranging from mass-market products to premium international labels—has helped it cater to a wide consumer base within China.
The company has also invested in research and development, including innovations in materials and performance technologies, to enhance product competitiveness.
Challenges in global markets
However, Anta faces several challenges as it seeks to establish a stronger foothold internationally. Brand perception remains a hurdle in mature markets such as the United States and Europe, where legacy players enjoy deep consumer loyalty.
Geopolitical tensions, trade barriers and regulatory scrutiny of Chinese firms could also impact expansion plans.
In addition, global competitors continue to invest heavily in marketing, athlete endorsements and digital engagement, areas where Anta is still building its presence.
Strategic outlook
Industry experts say Anta’s long-term success will depend on its ability to balance domestic dominance with sustainable global growth. Continued investment in branding, innovation and international partnerships is expected to be key.
The company’s acquisition-led strategy is likely to remain central, allowing it to expand into niche segments and strengthen its global footprint without relying solely on organic growth.
Anta’s trajectory reflects a broader shift in China’s industrial landscape, where companies are moving up the value chain from manufacturing to brand ownership. With strong domestic foundations and an evolving global strategy, the company is increasingly positioning itself as a credible competitor in the global sportswear industry.
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