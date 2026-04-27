Here's how Chinese brand Anta is emerging as a rival to Nike and Adidas

China’s emergence as a global manufacturing powerhouse has produced several companies seeking to transition from contract producers to international consumer brands. Among them, Anta Sports Products has positioned itself as a serious challenger to global sportswear giants, leveraging scale, supply chain strength and an aggressive expansion strategy.

Founded in the early 1990s by Ding Shizhong in Fujian province, Anta began as a modest footwear trading business before evolving into a manufacturing and branding enterprise. The region, particularly Jinjiang, developed into one of the world’s largest footwear production clusters, offering access to skilled labour, component suppliers and export infrastructure — factors that played a critical role in Anta’s early growth.

From contract manufacturing to brand building

Ding initially worked in family-run footwear trading before setting up his own factory, producing shoes for other brands. Over time, Anta transitioned from a contract manufacturer to a domestic brand, focusing on affordability and mass-market appeal.

By the early 2000s, the company had expanded its retail footprint across China, building a nationwide distribution network. It also began investing in brand visibility through sports sponsorships, particularly in basketball and Olympic partnerships, helping it gain recognition in a competitive domestic market.

China’s expanding middle class and growing interest in fitness and sports further fuelled demand, allowing Anta to consolidate its position as a leading domestic sportswear brand.

Multi-brand strategy drives global ambitions

In recent years, Anta has pursued a multi-brand strategy to accelerate its global expansion and reposition itself beyond a value-focused image. The company has acquired or taken stakes in several international brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson, thereby gaining access to premium segments and global markets.

These acquisitions have enabled Anta to diversify its portfolio across categories such as outdoor apparel, professional sports equipment and lifestyle products. Industry observers note that leveraging established global brands allows Anta to bypass some of the trust and perception challenges typically faced by Chinese companies entering Western markets.

The company has also expanded its direct retail presence overseas, complementing its strong domestic base of more than 12,000 stores.