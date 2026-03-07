China has unmatched industrial prowess but is undemocratic: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said China has developed a “superb and unmatched” industrial production system but criticised the neighbouring country for being “coercive and undemocratic”.

Interacting with members of the Information Technology (IT) fraternity at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi said China has come to dominate global industrial production while the United States, India and much of the world have largely focused on the consumption side of the economy.

He said that in his view, most employment opportunities lie in the industrial production sector rather than the consumption space, including areas such as the IT industry.

“The disappointing thing is that we have allowed China to just capture it (industrial production),” Gandhi said.

“China has built a superb industrial system that is unmatched in the world. But we do not like their coercive system. We do not like the fact that they are not democratic,” he added.

He said that if India could build a strong industrial production system while retaining its democratic framework, it would serve both India and the wider world.

Concerns over technology and military power

Gandhi also said technological developments, particularly in batteries and electric motors, are increasingly shaping global military power.

He cited the Russia–Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict in West Asia as examples of how modern military capabilities are becoming linked to electric motors and battery technologies.

According to Gandhi, China currently dominates these technologies, while India, the United States and Europe lag behind.

“That is a huge problem,” he said.