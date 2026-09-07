The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has scored a historic victory in regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt, securing a major breakthrough for the hard-right party and triggering political unease in Germany and across the European Union.

Although Saxony-Anhalt is one of Germany’s smaller states and the AfD fell short of an outright majority, the scale of its victory has given the result significance far beyond the state. The party’s performance is expected to increase pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s already unpopular centrist-conservative government and intensify debate over the future direction of German politics.

The result comes as the AfD is also polling as Germany’s strongest political force nationally. Its growing support has fuelled questions about whether the country’s mainstream parties have failed to address voters’ concerns over immigration, economic insecurity, public services and safety.

The election has also revived difficult questions about Germany’s relationship with its Nazi past. The German authorities have described the AfD as partly anti-democratic, while several regional branches, including its Saxony-Anhalt organisation, have been classified as far-right extremist by authorities.

The party has long enjoyed particularly strong support in eastern Germany, where economic disparities with the western states remain pronounced decades after reunification. Saxony-Anhalt is Germany’s poorest state, and some voters retain a degree of nostalgia for the perceived stability of the former communist era, a sentiment commonly referred to as “Ostalgie”.

The AfD’s rise is also attracting attention outside Germany because of its position on Russia and Ukraine. The party wants Germany to stop military assistance to Ukraine, lift sanctions on Moscow and restore access to cheaper Russian energy. Its position contrasts sharply with Berlin’s current policy and is particularly sensitive given Germany’s role as the largest single national donor to Ukraine.

Russia has openly welcomed the result. Russian businessman and investment official Kirill Dmitriev described the AfD’s performance as “historic”, while portraying the German government as discredited and Merz as humiliated.