Kai Havertz wants to be Germany's go-to man on big days

Unheralded coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side are now primed for another battle with South American opponents, and Havertz expanded on the challenges he expects Paraguay to pose. “You’ve seen [during the tournament] how hard the World Cup is," he said. “You see many big teams struggling against different nations. Against Ecuador, we saw how much quality the South American teams have. In Europe, we don’t play them a lot of times. You feel the intensity, how aggressive they are on the pitch, how united they are as a team, combined with their fans.

“We will need to be at 100 per cent. Every action counts, every action is important. In the last days, you were able to see how hungry the boys are. I’m optimistic that it is going to be a very good match.’’

Asked about the weight of expectations on any German team, Nagelsmann said: “When you talk about a German national team, it’s all about trying to win every game. To deal with expectations, it’s about having good self-confidence, and [as a coach] trying to give the players a good plan so that they can feel comfortable on the pitch. We want them to be able to do the right things, show what they are, and just win the game. It’s all about winning in soccer.”

Commenting on Paraguay’s strengths, he added: “They are team that defend well — they stay compact. They fight for the second balls and they have strong physical presence. They are uncomfortable opponents for us. We need a perfect game.”