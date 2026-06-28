Only two Asian teams in last 32 – how does one bridge the gap?

The ‘real’ competition begins now, as many would say that the battle lines for the round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup, which begins on Monday, 29 June, have been drawn. A close look at the line-up, however, brings back some depressing home truths: only two of the nine Asian countries in the fray, Japan and Australia, have made it to the next round.

This underlines how the world's largest continent, accounting for about 60 per cent of the global population, has failed to come of age on the biggest footballing stage despite being allocated an unprecedented eight-and-a-half qualification spots in the expanded 48-team field. The seven teams whose achievement lay merely in qualifying rather than progressing were Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Japan, incidentally, have carved a niche for themselves among football's elite over the years, and five-time champions Brazil — whom they meet on Monday — will be wary of the fleet-footed East Asians. It is Japan's fifth successive appearance in the knockout stages, while the Socceroos, who have now reached the knockout rounds in back-to-back World Cups, will face Mohamed Salah's Egypt on 3 July.

Could Asia's balance sheet have been somewhat better, given its striking contrast with Africa, from where nine of the 10 participating teams have progressed? It is a matter of ifs and buts, but one certainly expected more from South Korea — semi-finalists as co-hosts alongside Japan in 2002 and a nation that had qualified for the finals for an uninterrupted 11th time.