Afghan-Pakistan clashes worsen humanitarian crisis, over 10,000 displaced: UN

Renewed border clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces have sharply worsened humanitarian conditions in eastern Afghanistan, with thousands displaced and critical infrastructure damaged, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned.

At least seven people were killed and 79 others injured in airstrikes and shelling that struck Asadabad city and parts of Kunar province on 27 April, according to local reports. The violence has damaged key civilian facilities, including a fuel station, sections of a university dormitory, a religious affairs office, and a drug rehabilitation centre.

OCHA said the destruction is placing additional strain on already fragile public services, with increasing damage reported to health centres and schools in recent weeks.

The ongoing clashes, which have intensified since February, have forced more than 10,000 people to flee their homes across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan, particularly in Kunar, Nangarhar and Khost provinces. Displaced families are facing acute shortages of shelter, food and medical care.