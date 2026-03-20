Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire along Durand Line

Chief of armed forces in Afghanistan Fasihuddin Fitrat has accused the Pakistani military of violating the ceasefire along the Durand Line, escalating tensions between the two neighbours despite a recent pause in hostilities.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s ministry of defence, several people were killed in cross-border attacks allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces. Fitrat said the continued strikes, even after a ceasefire understanding, reflect “a lack of commitment and deception” by Islamabad, as reported by local media.

He added that Afghanistan has so far refrained from retaliating in an effort to prevent further escalation, but warned that repeated violations would render the ceasefire meaningless and could prompt a “decisive response”.

The ceasefire had been announced earlier this week during the Eid period at the request of regional mediators, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Pakistan had also declared a temporary halt to military operations, with its information minister Ataullah Tarar stating that the move was made in response to mediation efforts.