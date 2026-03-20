Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire along Durand Line
Several people killed in alleged cross-border attacks by Pakistani forces, Afghanistan’s defence ministry says
Chief of armed forces in Afghanistan Fasihuddin Fitrat has accused the Pakistani military of violating the ceasefire along the Durand Line, escalating tensions between the two neighbours despite a recent pause in hostilities.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s ministry of defence, several people were killed in cross-border attacks allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces. Fitrat said the continued strikes, even after a ceasefire understanding, reflect “a lack of commitment and deception” by Islamabad, as reported by local media.
He added that Afghanistan has so far refrained from retaliating in an effort to prevent further escalation, but warned that repeated violations would render the ceasefire meaningless and could prompt a “decisive response”.
The ceasefire had been announced earlier this week during the Eid period at the request of regional mediators, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Pakistan had also declared a temporary halt to military operations, with its information minister Ataullah Tarar stating that the move was made in response to mediation efforts.
However, Afghan officials allege that Pakistani forces continued shelling across the border. Reports indicate that more than 70 artillery shells were fired into Afghanistan’s Kunar province, hitting areas such as Barikot, Dokalam and Tsongalai in Narai district, as well as parts of Manogai district. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and move to safer locations as the situation remains volatile.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi strongly condemned recent Pakistani airstrikes, including one on Kabul, calling them a serious violation of humanitarian and Islamic principles. He claimed that over 400 people were killed and more than 260 injured in one such strike, alleging that civilian facilities — including a drug rehabilitation centre — were deliberately targeted.
Addressing diplomats in Kabul, Muttaqi warned that repeated attacks since February have eroded trust in diplomatic engagement. While reiterating that Afghanistan does not seek war, he stressed that its forces would continue to mount “proportionate and legitimate” defensive responses if violations persist, underscoring Kabul’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.
With IANS inputs
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