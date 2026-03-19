Pakistan faces fuel supply concerns as Middle East tensions disrupt imports

Pakistan is facing mounting concerns over its energy security, with limited petroleum reserves and disrupted supply chains amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Officials told a Senate panel that the country currently holds crude oil stocks sufficient for around 11 days, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves may last only nine days. Diesel supplies are estimated to cover just under three weeks, petrol for nearly four weeks and jet fuel for about two weeks.

The situation has become more precarious due to Pakistan’s heavy reliance on the Middle East, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of its petroleum imports. Ongoing regional instability has disrupted key shipping routes, delaying deliveries and increasing logistical challenges.

Authorities are exploring contingency measures, including discussions with Iran to allow oil shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. If approved, this could facilitate the movement of additional crude cargoes into the country.