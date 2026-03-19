Pakistan faces fuel supply concerns as Middle East tensions disrupt imports
Limited oil and gas reserves raise fears of shortages as supply chains come under strain
Pakistan is facing mounting concerns over its energy security, with limited petroleum reserves and disrupted supply chains amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Officials told a Senate panel that the country currently holds crude oil stocks sufficient for around 11 days, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves may last only nine days. Diesel supplies are estimated to cover just under three weeks, petrol for nearly four weeks and jet fuel for about two weeks.
The situation has become more precarious due to Pakistan’s heavy reliance on the Middle East, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of its petroleum imports. Ongoing regional instability has disrupted key shipping routes, delaying deliveries and increasing logistical challenges.
Authorities are exploring contingency measures, including discussions with Iran to allow oil shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. If approved, this could facilitate the movement of additional crude cargoes into the country.
Concerns are also growing over a potential gas shortage. Officials warned that disruptions to liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies could lead to a significant shortfall after mid-April. Of the eight LNG cargoes expected this month, only a fraction have arrived, and further delays are anticipated in April.
The crisis has been compounded by rising global oil prices, which have pushed up domestic fuel costs. Shipment times have also increased significantly, with deliveries via the Red Sea route now taking much longer than usual.
To manage the situation, the government is considering prioritising gas supply for households while curbing availability for industrial and commercial users. At the same time, authorities have begun closely monitoring fuel stocks through daily reviews.
In a move aimed at cushioning the impact on consumers, the government has announced a subsidy package for millions of motorcycle and rickshaw owners, funded through fiscal savings.
Despite the challenges, officials said fuel availability is expected to remain adequate through March, with arrangements being made to maintain supplies into mid-April. However, the outlook beyond that period remains uncertain if disruptions persist.
With IANS inputs